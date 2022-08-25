Vietnamese, Lao localities foster friendship
A ceremony was held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on August 25 to mark the 55th anniversary of its friendship and cooperation with Houaphan province of Laos.
An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Thanh Hoa (VNA) – A ceremony was held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on August 25 to mark the 55th anniversary of its friendship and cooperation with Houaphan province of Laos.
The event also aimed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.
In his remarks, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thanh Hoa province Do Trong Hung stressed that Thanh Hoa always wishes to enhance cooperation with the Lao locality across spheres.
He suggested the two sides step up administrative reforms in tax, export-import and immigration, and facilitate the operations of investors, organisations, individuals, producers and businesses.
They should increase activities connecting enterprises of the two countries and further support border residents in economic development and sustainable poverty reduction, thus building a common border line of peace, stability and development, the official said.
Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Houaphan province Vanxaypheng Summa noted that despite rapid, unexpected developments of the regional and international situation, the Lao State and people have always paid attention to enhancing the relationship with Vietnam.
On behalf of the Lao State President, a representative from Houaphan presented the first-class development order of Laos to Thanh Hoa, and the labour order, third, second and third classes, to individuals and collectives in the Vietnamese province.
Statistics show that trade between Thanh Hoa and Houaphan reached nearly 74 million USD in 2016-2020, up 18% as compared with the previous five years. In the first half of this year, the number was nearly 16 million USD.
A total of 17 pairs of villages in the two localities set up twinning relations, contributing to consolidating the friendship and solidarity between border residents of the two sides.
On August 24, the two provinces opened an exhibition displaying 200 photos and more than 500 cultural works on their relations./.