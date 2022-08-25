Society Dialogue focuses on transgender people's rights A dialogue was held on August 24 in Hanoi to gather opinions for a draft law on transgender rights.

Society Measures discussed to better protect women, children It is necessary to strengthen the legal and gender education for women and children, while organising training courses for officials taking charge of gender issues to prevent child abuse, heard a conference held by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee in Hanoi on August 24.

Society Conference reviews Party leadership on sending workers abroad A conference was held in Hanoi on August 24 to review the 10-year implementation of a Directive of the 11th-tenure Party Central Committee's Secretariat on strengthening Party leadership on sending Vietnamese workers and experts to work abroad.