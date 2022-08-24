The exhibition opens on August 23. (Photo: VNA) The exhibition opens on August 23. (Photo: VNA)

Hundreds of books on the success of the Vietnam-Laos relations over the last six decades are on display at an exhibition opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 23.The event, running until September 15, is co-held by the two countries’ national publishing houses to mark the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year, the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).It aims to popularise the long-standing relations and comprehensive partnership between the two Parties, States and peoples throughout their struggles for independence and national construction and development, said Assoc. Prof., Dr. Pham Minh Tuan, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Vietnam’s National Publishing House, adding that it focuses on major and historic achievements reflecting the depth of the ties during 35 years of the “Doi Moi” (renewal) period.The event is expected to contribute to consolidating and expanding the bilateral relations today, he noted.The books exhibited include bilingual in both Vietnamese and Laos.Following the opening of the exhibition, the two national publishing houses held talks in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, during which the two sides also discussed issues on publishing, manuscripting, printing and personnel training, among others. They later signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation./.