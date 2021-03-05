The 71st Berlin International Film Festival kicks off online. (Photo: EPA)

“Vi” (Taste) by director Le Bao is the only Vietnamese movie to join the 71st Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), which takes place in two stages, from March 1 to 5 and from June 9 to 20, 2021.The film competes in the Encounters – a competitive section devoted to new cinematic visions, with other 11 films. A three-member jury will choose winners for the best film, best director and a special jury award.



“Vi” is about a Nigerian football player playing in the Vietnamese football league. After he breaks his leg, he is forced to leave the team and find a job in a sex parlour to provide for his wife and son back home.



Bao got the idea for the film years ago based on his high-school memories. At that time, he saw black men on buses while going to school. Bao was obsessed by these men who seemed to have overcome some significant challenges.



First-time filmmaker Bao has composed a delicate, sensory meditation that conjures up many a thought in the viewer’s mind.



In “Vi” the actors are amateurs, including the call girls.



Earlier, the film won the “Most Potential Project” award at the Singapore International Film Festival in 2020.



Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Berlinale has developed a new festival format for its 71st edition and is delighted to thus be able to hold the festival for both the industry and the general public.



From March 1 to 5, 2021, the film festival is being launched with an Industry Event (European Film Market, Berlinale Co-Production Market, Berlinale Talents and Word Cinema Fund) for film professionals and accredited representatives of the press. All Industry Event activities took place online.



Meanwhile, from June 9-20, the Summer Special will give the general public the opportunity to see the majority of the 2021 selected films in Berlin cinemas in the presence of filmmakers./.