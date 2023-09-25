Vietnamese NA General Secretary meets with Bulgarian counterpart
National Assembly (NA) General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, who is accompanying NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on an official visit to Bulgaria, had a working session with Secretary General of the Bulgarian NA Stefana Karaslavova on September 25 (local time).
National Assembly (NA) General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong (left) and Secretary General of the Bulgarian NA Stefana Karaslavova. (Photo: VNA)
Cuong said he was very impressed with the beauty and peacefulness of Bulgaria as well as friendly and hospitable Bulgarian people.
He said that Vietnam attaches great importance to relations with European countries, including traditional friends like Bulgaria, and always remembers the support that Bulgaria has given Vietnam.
For her part, Karaslavova expressed her pleasure at the positive development of partnership between the two NAs over the years, including cooperation between the Vietnamese NA Office and the Bulgarian NA Secretariat. There are many areas where the two agencies can learn from each other, she said.
Agreeing with Karaslavova, Cuong said that the NA Chairman Hue’s visit is the first paid by a top Vietnamese legislator after 15 years, and expressed his belief that the visit will be an important milestone in the relations between the two countries and their parliarments.
During this visit, the top legislators of the two countries will sign a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two legislatures, which includes updated contents to suit the current situation.
Cuong and Karaslavova are also scheduled to sign an MoU, enabling their agencies to share experience and better perform their tasks.
At the working session, the two sides discussed specific cooperation areas after the signing of the MoUs. They pledged to work hard together to effectively realise the outcomes of NA Chairman Hue’s visit as well as the MoU between the two NAs.
Cuong also took the occasion to invite Karaslavova to visit Vietnam./.