Politics Da Nang promotes cooperation with Lao localities A delegation from the Lao National Assembly (NA)’s Ethnic Affairs Committee led by its chairman Khamchanh Sotapaserth has had a working session with leaders of the central city of Da Nang, as part of its working trip to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Parliamentary diplomacy - crucial link in France-Vietnam relations: parliamentarian Parliamentary diplomacy is an important link in the cooperation between France and Vietnam, said President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group (FVFPG) Anne Le Hénanff.

Politics VUFO President pays courtesy call to leader of Cuban legislature A delegation from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) led by its Vice President Nguyen Ngoc Hung paid a courtesy call to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez in Hanoi on September 24.