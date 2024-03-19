Vietnamese official hopeful of stronger defence ties with Mongolia
At the ceremony to mark the 103rd founding anniversary of the Mongolian armed forces (March 18, 1921-2024). (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam – Mongolia defence cooperative ties will advance in the coming time on the back of the sound bilateral relations, meeting the aspiration and interests of the two people, a military official said on March 19.
Attending a Hanoi ceremony to mark the 103rd founding anniversary of the Mongolian armed forces (March 18, 1921-2024), Major General Vu Thanh Van, Director of the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Foreign Relations, highlighted that Vietnam and Mongolia have enjoyed a time-honoured friendship now in its best shape ever thanks to mutual trust, understanding and support.
He went on to say that since two defence ministries signed an agreement in 2019, cooperation in delegation exchange, defence industry, training, and the UN peacekeeping activities has become deeper and more practical and effective.
Meanwhile, Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav said that the Vietnam – Mongolia relations have been unceasingly developing and successful over the past seven decades.
He described 2023 as a special year for the bilateral ties as Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh paid a state visit to Vietnam, adding both nations are making efforts to upgrade their relations.
Collaboration in economy and trade between Mongolia and Vietnam have scaled up in the past two years; however, they hold huge potential to promote their cooperative ties in the time to come, he added./.