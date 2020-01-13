Society HCM City: Open-air double-decker city tour rolls out Ho Chi Minh City rolled out an open-air double-decker bus tour around its centre, the first of its kind in the city, on January 12.

Society WeChoice Awards honour contributors to community Eighteen persons whose stories had exerted positive impacts on the community in 2019 were honoured with WeChoice Awards at a gala night in Ho Chi Minh City on January 12.

Society Vietnamese abroad celebrate traditional New Year Vietnamese communities in many countries are celebrating the traditional New Year (Tet) on lunar calendar, which falls on January 25 this year, with various activities.