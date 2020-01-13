Vietnamese people association in Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture debuts
The Vietnamese people association in Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture officially made debut in the locality on January 12. (Photo: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnamese people association in Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture officially made debut in the locality on January 12, helping ensure policies for Vietnamese expatriates and promote solidarity among them.
At the event, Charge d’Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan Lam Thi Thanh Phuong said that the association would play an important role in connecting a community of 8,000 Vietnamese people in Ibaraki prefecture.
She expressed her hope that the Vietnamese people in the Japanese prefecture will join hands to contribute to the development of Ibaraki and the Vietnam-Japan friendship as a whole.
On behalf of the Ibaraki authority, Osanai Hideki, head of the labour division, said the establishment of the Vietnamese people association will help boost the bilateral ties in various sectors.
Ibaraki inked a Memorandum of Understanding on labour cooperation with Vietnam during its Governor Oikawa Kazuhiko’s visit to Hanoi in November 2019, he said, adding, the prefecture will work to assure that the Vietnamese people will have better lives in the locality.
On the occasion, a seven-member executive board was elected for the 2019-2022 tenure.
The Vietnamese Embassy also presented certificates of merit to individuals who made excellent achievements in developing the Vietnam – Japan friendship as well as building the Vietnamese people association in Japan./.