Bucharest (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on January 22 as part of his official visit to the European nation.

President Iohannis welcomed PM Chinh’s visit, considering it a milestone in promoting traditional friendship and cooperation between Romania and Vietnam.

While hailing Vietnam's role in the Asia-Pacific region, he affirmed that Romania always considers Vietnam its most important partner in Southeast Asia and wishes to further develop cooperative relations with Vietnam in all sectors.

PM Chinh, for his part, affirmed that in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external ties, Vietnam always attaches importance to and wants to foster its relations with traditional friends in Central and Eastern Europe, with Romania being a priority partner.

He conveyed Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's regards and President Vo Van Thuong's invitation to visit Vietnam to President Iohannis.

The two leaders expressed their delight at the positive development of the bilateral relations across various fields. They agreed to continue increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels through the Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and people-to-people diplomacy channels.

President Iohannis unveiled his intent to visit Vietnam in the near future to maintain high-level dialogue between leaders of both countries.

Lauding the positive progress in bilateral economic and trade ties despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and regional instability, they pledged to continue rolling out existing economic cooperation mechanisms and encourage Romanian enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam, particularly in areas of Romania’s strength such as information technology, oil refining, food processing and renewable energy.

The host proposed close coordination to effectively implement the agreements reached during PM Chinh's visit while fully tapping the potential and opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of education-training, labour, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders agreed to continue supporting each other at multilateral forums and international organisations, and in joint efforts to address global challenges, thus contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Discussing current hotspots around the globe, they concurred that all conflicts and disputes should be settled through peaceful means, without using or threatening to use force, and in accordance with international law.

On the occasion, PM Chinh thanked Romania for providing support for the Vietnamese community and hoped that they would be provided with more favourable conditions to settle down, integrate deeper into the host society and make positive contributions to the socio-economic development of Romania as well as the enduring friendship between the two nations./.