Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese striker Nguyen Tien Linh has been listed among the 25 nominees for the Best Footballer in Asia 2022 award organised by Titan Sports of China.



Striker Nguyen Tien Linh has been nominated for the Best Footballer in Asia award for the second consecutive year, alongside 24 other players who had great performances last year.



The list of 25 nominees also includes many superstars such as Son Heung-min (the Republic of Korea – Tottenham), Kaoru Mitota (Japan – Brighton), Mehdi Taremi (Iran – Porto) or Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan – Arsenal), among others.



Linh is one of the three Southeast Asian players on the list, along with Thailand's defender Theerathon Bunmathan (Buriram United) and Singaporean striker Ikhsan Fandi (BG Pathum United).



There are also Asian superstars on the list such as the Republic of Korea’s Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) and Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)./.