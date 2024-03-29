Culture - Sports Brazilian football legends to land in Da Nang Brazilian football legends including Dunga, Rivaldo, Lucio, Edmilson, Kleber, Giovani, Zé Carlos, and Paulo Sergio will feature in the Brazil-Vietnam Football Festival 2024 in the central beach city of Da Nang in April.

Culture - Sports Animated films mark 70th Dien Bien Phu Victory Two animated films, "Loi hua Dien Bien” (The Promise of Dien Bien) and “Chiec xe tho Dien Bien” (The Dien Bien Cart), are currently in production to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024), the Vietnam Animation Joint Stock Company has announced.

Culture - Sports India’s Holi celebration goes vibrant in Ha Nam province Indian artists delivered a Holi folk performance at Tam Chuc National Tourism Site in the northern province of Ha Nam on March 28 as the East Asian country is celebrating Holi, the festival of colour.

Culture - Sports World Youth Orchestra to perform in Vietnam The World Youth Orchestra (WYO) is scheduled to perform alongside the Vietnam National Academy of Music Youth Orchestra (VNAMYO) in the “Sounds of brotherhood” music project which will take place in Hanoi in April.