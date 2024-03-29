Vietnamese sustainable fashion brought to UK
A recent Green Fashion Exhibition in London featured a sustainable fashion collection by Vietnamese designer Lan Huong, with clothing made with 100% ramie yarn which is biodegradable and can be reused and recycled.
Along with the sustainable clothing on the showcase, the history of ramie and how it is used in life were also highlighted at the exhibition.
Visitors to the exhibitions were able to immerse themselves into a giant sketchbook by Huong, learn how her ramie collection was made and how ramie has led to revolutions in industries.
Green fashion is a focus in sustainable marketing as the fashion industry makes up 8-10% of the global carbon emissions, which is much higher than all maritime shipping and international flights combined.
The exhibition is hoped to raise public awareness of green fashion and sustainable consumption, and introduce Vietnamese fashion to the British people.
The event drew more than 1,000 visitors who are working in the areas of fashion, museum, research, and business in London, Birmingham, and Bournmouth.
Florence Okoye from the Natural History Museum in London said she was impressed by the green fashion exhibition - the combination of history and art that underscored sustainable development.
She added that she will discuss with her colleagues to include the exhibition to the museum’s activities./.