Vietnamese university listed in top 10 ASEAN research universities
Ton Duc Thang University has become the only representative from Vietnam to be named among the top 10 excellent research universities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to US Web of Science data.
Ton Duc Thang University (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Ton Duc Thang University has become the only representative from Vietnam to be named among the top 10 excellent research universities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to US Web of Science data.
In 2019, ASEAN member countries published 63,445 research works on the International Scientific Index (ISI) magazines. Among the 10 leading universities, Vietnam’s Ton Duc Thang University ranked seventh.
Topping the list are two from Singapore, followed by four from Malaysia. Two universities from Thailand are placed in 8th and 9th, while another from Malaysia makes up the top 10.
Established as a private school in 1997 by the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labour, Ton Duc Thang University became a public school in 2008 after being taken over by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.
The university was the only Vietnamese university in the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2019 issued in April for achievements regarding the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
In 2018, the university was named by the UI GreenMetric World University Ranking among the 300 most sustainable universities in the world. It also achieved a four-star rating from the UK’s QS Stars University Ratings./.