The 34-year-old is living and working in Ho Chi Minh City. He is the only Vietnamese photographer to win an award of the UYP 2022, a prestige competition of the UK that was first held in 1965.

Thien took the photo in June 2019 in the peak season of anchovy fishing in Phu Yen. His photo spreads a message of protecting marine resources from overfishing.

Through many beautiful photos at famous diving spots in Vietnam and around the world, he has given great travel inspiration to sea lovers.

The UPY 2022 received 4,200 entries from photographers from 71 countries and territories. This year, Rafael Fernandez Caballero from Spain was crowned the overall winner of the contest./.

VNA