Vietnamese wins marine conservation photography prize
Photographer Nguyen Ngoc Thien has become the winner of the Save Our Seas Foundation Marine Conservation category of the Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) 2022 award with his photo featuring anchovy fishing off the coast of Hon Yen in the south-central province of Phu Yen.
The 34-year-old is living and working in Ho Chi Minh City. He is the only Vietnamese photographer to win an award of the UYP 2022, a prestige competition of the UK that was first held in 1965.
Thien took the photo in June 2019 in the peak season of anchovy fishing in Phu Yen. His photo spreads a message of protecting marine resources from overfishing.
Through many beautiful photos at famous diving spots in Vietnam and around the world, he has given great travel inspiration to sea lovers.
The UPY 2022 received 4,200 entries from photographers from 71 countries and territories. This year, Rafael Fernandez Caballero from Spain was crowned the overall winner of the contest./.