In Southeast Asia’s wrestling scene, Ha Van Hieu is considered a “giant” because of his height of 1.92 metres and literal heavyweight status. With good physical strength and considerable experience, the 36-year-old won victory over many rivals.

As a professional wrestler who has experienced both highs and lows, Hieu knew what to do at the age of 36.



Five years ago, he played the role of a blind father in the film “Cha cong con” (Father and son), and received positive reviews from movie-goers and critics. When he said he would bid farewell to his wrestling career, many thought he would delve deeper into film.



With his achievements over the past 20 years, Hieu truly is a legend of wrestling in Vietnam. He will continue to be devoted to the sport, by passing on his wisdom and experience to young up-and-comers./.

