Vietnam-Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership
State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse are paying an official visit to Japan from November 27 - 30 at the invitation of the Japanese State.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicPhu Quoc among world’s top 6 tourist destinations in 2024
Online travel guide Travel Lemming has ranked Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam’s largest island and off the coast of the southern province of Kien Giang, as 6th among the 50 best places to visit in 2024.
See more
InfographicVietnam-Norway relations thrive
In the more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations (1971-2023), Vietnam - Norway relations have thrived in a host of different fields.
InfographicVietnam - Denmark sound relations
Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, bilateral relations between Vietnam and Denmark have grown increasingly profound and effective, especially since the two countries upgraded them to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership on November 1, 2023.
InfographicVietnam making proactive contributions to APEC
Vietnam became an official member of APEC on November 15, 1998, an important milestone in the implementation of its foreign policy. Over the course of its 25 years as an APEC member, Vietnam has actively and proactively contributed to the forum, playing a vital role in promoting peace, stability, cooperation, and regional economic integration.
InfographicVietnam-Mongolia traditional friendship thriving
The amicable relationship between Vietnam and Mongolia, established by late President Ho Chi Minh, has witnessed significant progress and remarkable achievements across various domains.
InfographicVietnam, Netherlands enjoy stronger partnership
The relationship between Vietnam and the Netherlands is widely recognised as a prime illustration of a dynamic and highly effective partnership, flourishing across various domains and steadily growing in depth and significance.