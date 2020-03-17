Society COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines prepares two scenarios if Europe closes airspace Vietnam Airlines said on March 17 that the national flag carrier is waiting for the outcomes of a meeting between European Union members to make a decision on its flight schedule between Vietnam and Europe.

Society Hanoi to pilot electric bike sharing system The Hanoi People’s Committee has agreed with the municipal Department of Planning and Investment’s proposal to pilot an electric bike sharing system in Hoan Kiem district.

Society Embassy supports students in Russia amidst COVID-19 outbreak The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has kept a close watch on developments of COVID-19 and asked Vietnamese students to stay vigilant against the disease, an official has said.

Society Vietnam Airlines’ back-up operation centres ready to deal with COVID-19 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on March 17 that its back-up operation centres located outsides its headquarters have been launched and got ready for running around the clock to deal with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).