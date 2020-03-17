Vietnam’s agro-forestry faculty first appears on world university rankings
The agro-forestry faculty of Can Tho University was ranked first in Vietnam and in the 251-300 group of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.
Can Tho University (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – The agro-forestry faculty of Can Tho University was ranked first in Vietnam and in the 251-300 group of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.
This is the first time Vietnam has a representative on the global rankings in the field of agro-forestry.
The UK’s QS World University Rankings 2020 rank 1,368 institutes and schools in 158 countries and territories.
Universities are ranked based on four criteria: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Citations per paper, and H-index (a measure of productivity and impact of scientific publications).
Agriculture and forestry are strengths of the Can Tho University and the Mekong Delta region in general.
The delta, dubbed as Vietnam’s rice granary, contributes 50 percent of the country’s rice crop, 65 percent of aquaculture, 70 percent of fruits, 95 percent of exported rice and 60 percent of exported fish./.
This is the first time Vietnam has a representative on the global rankings in the field of agro-forestry.
The UK’s QS World University Rankings 2020 rank 1,368 institutes and schools in 158 countries and territories.
Universities are ranked based on four criteria: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Citations per paper, and H-index (a measure of productivity and impact of scientific publications).
Agriculture and forestry are strengths of the Can Tho University and the Mekong Delta region in general.
The delta, dubbed as Vietnam’s rice granary, contributes 50 percent of the country’s rice crop, 65 percent of aquaculture, 70 percent of fruits, 95 percent of exported rice and 60 percent of exported fish./.