Vietnam’s aircraft fleet expands 3.5 times last decade
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s fleet of aircraft expanded 3.5 times over the last decade, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang told a recent seminar on Vietnam’s aviation industry in Hanoi.
The seminar on opportunities and challenges of Vietnam’s aviation industry was held by the Ministry of Transport on December 11.
From 2008 – 2019, the industry saw impressive growth, Thang said, with the number of passengers and volume of cargo experiencing 5.2-fold and 3.2-fold increases, respectively. The number of domestic and international flights grew by 2.4 times and 2.44 times, respectively, he continued.
Such rapid growth corresponds to the development of the economy and promotes competitiveness in the industry which benefits passgeners, he said./.
