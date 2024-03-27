The fair was a rendezvous for travel agents, airlines, restaurants and hotels both in Malaysia and abroad to seek partners and explore destinations, new ideas and attractions.

The annual event, the biggest of its kind in Malaysia, showcased nearly 1,400 booths of nearly 5,000 tourism agents, hotels.

On the occasion, Malaysia Airlines announced the decision to open direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to the central beach city of Da Nang, Vietnam with a frequency of five flights a week.

VNA