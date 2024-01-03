Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports exceed 53 billion USD in 2023 Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports reached over 53 billion USD in 2023, posting a record trade surplus of 11 billion USD, or over 42.5% of Vietnam’s total trade surplus.

Business Hai Duong continues to create breakthroughs in attracting investment The northern province of Hai Duong this year will continue to attract large domestic and foreign investors who have sufficient financial and technological capacities and strong management skills, according to local authorities.

Business VinFast has first five dealers in US VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle maker, on January 2 announced the signing of agreements with its first five dealers in four states of the US, bringing opportunities for customers to experience VinFast electric vehicles.