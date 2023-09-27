Director of Vinh Hiep Co.Ltd Thai Nhu Hiep and Director of Rayanssh Impex Shanmeet Singh Wahan (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vinh Hiep Co.Ltd with coffee brand L'amant Café has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on distribution of its products with a partner in India.



The MoU was inked by Thai Nhu Hiep, the company’s director and Shanmeet Singh Wahan, Director of Rayanssh Impex, a Indian company specialising in trading and distributing consumer goods.



The signing ceremony took place on the occasion of joining the 5th World Coffee Conference & Expo (WCC) in Bengaluru city, India.



The event marks a turning point in the journey of bringing Vietnamese coffee to international friends, especially to a country of more than 1.4 billion people. It is considered a "milestone" as customers can now enjoy specialty coffee from Vietnam right in India - a land famous for coffee.



L'amant Café is the first brand in Vietnam to be certified as meeting organic cultivation standards of the US Department of Agriculture and the EU. It has cooperated with more than 10,000 farmers in the fertile basalt plateau, where the climate and soil are suitable for growing specialty Robusta coffee trees./.