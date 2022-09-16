Food Ingredients (Fi) Vietnam will take place next month. (Photo: Fi Vietnam)



Food Ingredients (Fi) Vietnam, the largest food and beverage (F&B) ingredients exhibition in the country, will return next month, along with its co-located Beverage Ingredients (Bi) and Natural ingredients (Ni) pavilions to offer a good opportunity for business matching and market development in the industry.The expo will be held by Informa Markets, the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City (FFA) and the Vietnam Association of Food Science and Technology (VAFoST) at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in the southern city from October 12 – 14.It will bring together 5,000 domestic and international specialists in all industry segments and more than 160 exhibitors from 20 countries and territories.There will be a series of technical seminars providing platforms for buyers to learn about the latest ingredients and solutions from leading exhibitors; a business-matching programme joined by F&B professionals; and an annual VAFoST Young Achievers’ Safe Food Award.According to FFA Vice President Nguyen Dang Hien, the Industrial Production Index (IIP) of Vietnam’s F&B sector in the first eight months of 2022 rose by nearly 9% from a year earlier. The beverage sector posted sharp growth of 26.8% during the period.HCM City is home to the largest number of F&B companies with the most modern facilities.Hien said Fi Vietnam 2022 will enable both local and foreign producers to access Vietnam’s F&B ingredients market. It will also be a great opportunity for the sector to recover post-pandemic, he added./.