Business Japan seeks to boost seafood processing collaboration with Vietnam With a thriving seafood processing industry and many high-quality processing plants, Vietnam has been chosen by Japanese enterprises for partnership in processing products for export to various markets such as the US and ASEAN countries. according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF).

Business Roundtable connects Vietnam with businesses of Italy’s Basilicata region A roundtable meeting took place in Potenza city, the capital of Italy’s Basilicata region, on March 13 to introduce Vietnam to local businesses and explore economic cooperation potential.

Business Efforts exerted to protect consumers’ rights on cyberspace Amid the booming e-commerce activities, the protection of personal information of consumers is a crucial issue, requiring efforts from all parties to address.

Business Commercial operation of HCM City's first metro line delayed until Q4 The Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line – the first of its kind in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to start commercial operation in the fourth quarter of this year instead of July as planned previously, according to the metro line project investor - the Ho Chi Minh City’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).