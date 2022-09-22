Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Vietnam’s rice export is likely to surpass the target set for this year, said Chairman of the Vietnam Food Association Nguyen Ngoc Nam.



During a conference co-hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 22, Nam said Vietnam earned nearly 2.4 billion USD from exporting 4.97 million tonnes of rice in the first eight months of this year, up 20.7% in volume and nearly 9.9% in value from the same period last year.



Vietnam plans to ship 6.3-6.5 million tonnes of rice this year, or 100,000–200,000 tonnes more than 2021.



Asia is the biggest buyer of Vietnamese rice, accounting for more than 50%, followed by Africa and America.



The Philippines alone bought over 1 billion USD worth of Vietnamese rice, or nearly half of Vietnam's total export, mostly jasmine and hi-quality rice, up more than 47% year on year.

In the past eight months, China bought over 520,000 tonnes of rice from Vietnam, or about 10% of Vietnam's rice exports, down 29% annually. At present, the neighbouring country has huge demand for glutinous rice but supplies in Vietnam are insufficient.



Ghana and the Ivory Coast remained stable markets for Vietnam, with more than 18% of the total rice export./.