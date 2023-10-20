The second Vietnam International Photography Festival 2023 takes place in Binh Thuan from October 20-30 (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The second Vietnam International Photography Festival 2023 commenced in the central coastal province of Binh Thuan on October 20, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The festival aims to promote beautiful images of the country and people of Vietnam and strengthen international exchanges through photography-related activities.

The festival is part of series of activities to celebrate the National Tourism Year 2023 hosted by Binh Thuan, with the theme “Binh Thuan – Green Convergence”.

Director of the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition Ma The An said that the event is a chance for photography enthusiasts and photographers both at home and abroad to exchange and introduce their art works.

Of more than 2,252 works of 147 photographers from 15 countries and territories sent to the festival, 200 photos by 82 participants were selected to display at the photo exhibition "Vietnam through the lens of international photographers", which took place in Phan Thiet City. The photos are also introduced on the website of the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition at ape.gov.vn.

The first festival held in 2021, hosted by the northern province of Ninh Binh, received 1,567 entries from 98 professional and amateur photographers from 19 countries and territories./.