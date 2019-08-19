Thai Son Nam vs Uzbekistan’s FC AGMK at the AFC Futsal Club Championship 2019 (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) - Thai Son Nam took a bronze medal at the AFC Futsal Club Championship 2019 which concluded at the Bangkok Arena in Thailand over the weekend.

The Vietnamese side came from behind to defeat Uzbekistan’s FC AGMK 6-4 in the third-place play-off match.



Earlier, Thai Son Nam, who reached the final last year, beat AGMK 4-1 in the group stages.



Meanwhile, Japan’s Nagoya Oceans defeated Iran’s Mes Sungun Varseqan 2-0 in the final to take the trophy of the event.



Tomoki Yoshikawa of Nagoya Oceans won the Most Valuable Player award of the tournament, while Kazuya Shimizu of Thai Son Nam was the top scorer with 10 goals. Mes Sungun Varzeqan took home the fairplay trophy.-VNA