Trang An of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Tourism of Vietnam and other countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be promoted to people of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and international friends via promotional videos produced by the ASEAN-RoK Centre.



According to the centre, from last year when global travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic began, it has alternatively produced videos introducing tourism spots and resources of ASEAN countries.



The programme, entitled “ASEAN Familiarisation Tour”, is in an effort to enhance ASEAN-RoK tourism cooperation by promoting and discovering the charms and cultural resources of ASEAN tourism.



The first four episodes featuring Brunei, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam will be streamed until September 8 on official YouTube Channels of the ASEAN-RoK Centre and ASEAN tourism agencies.



The episode spotlighting Vietnam offers virtual travels to various regions and mouth-watering foods in the country, one of the most frequently visited ASEAN countries by Korean travellers.



Vietnamese dishes familiar to RoK people include pho, banh mi, and banh xeo, as well as Hue royal cuisine, the highlight of Vietnam’s food heritage.



Central Quang Nam province’s Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where the East meets the West; and regions where one can enjoy natural wonders of the country such as Tam Coc, Trang An, Dong Van Plateau, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang, will also be introduced./.