Vietnam’s trade surplus to EU surges by nearly 40% in H1
In the first half of 2022, exports to the EU continued to post growth as Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 15.5 billion USD, up 39% against the same period last year.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicFive items with export revenue exceeding 10 billion USD in H1
Five products enjoyed export revenue exceeding 10 billion USD in the first half of 2022, accounting for 57.8% of the country’s total export revenue.
InfographicAquatic exports surge nearly 40% in H1
Aquatic exports maintained the over-1-billion-USD benchmark in June 2022, 24% higher than the same period last year. The figure surpassed 5.76 billion USD in the first half, posting a year-on-year surge of 39.6%.
InfographicAdded value of industrial sector up 8.48% in H1 2022
The added value of the industrial sector rose 8.48% in the first half of 2022 against the same period last year, with manufacturing and processing up 9.66%.
InfographicGarment-textile exports surge 21.6% in H1
Vietnam’s garment-textile exports hit 18.65 billion USD in the first half of 2022, posting a year-on-year surge of 21.6%, according to the General Statistics Office.
Infographic(Interactive) Vietnam’s socio-economic development in H1 2022
Vietnam reported GDP growth of 6.42% and trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022. Foreign arrivals to the country surged 6.8 fold compared to the same period last year.
Infographic(interactive) CPI increases 2.44% in six months
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.