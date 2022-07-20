Business Infographic Aquatic exports surge nearly 40% in H1 Aquatic exports maintained the over-1-billion-USD benchmark in June 2022, 24% higher than the same period last year. The figure surpassed 5.76 billion USD in the first half, posting a year-on-year surge of 39.6%.

Business Infographic Added value of industrial sector up 8.48% in H1 2022 The added value of the industrial sector rose 8.48% in the first half of 2022 against the same period last year, with manufacturing and processing up 9.66%.

Business Infographic Garment-textile exports surge 21.6% in H1 Vietnam’s garment-textile exports hit 18.65 billion USD in the first half of 2022, posting a year-on-year surge of 21.6%, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam’s socio-economic development in H1 2022 Vietnam reported GDP growth of 6.42% and trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022. Foreign arrivals to the country surged 6.8 fold compared to the same period last year.