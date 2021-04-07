Health No COVID-19 infections logged on April 6 morning Vietnam documented no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours as of 6:00 am on April 6, making the nation’s tally unchanged at 2,637, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Production of Made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine Covivac The Khanh Hoa-based Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals under the Ministry of Health in coordination with PATH organisation has jointly studied a COVID-19 vaccine called Covicac, which uses egg-based vaccine production technology.

Health Vietnam records six new imported COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries Vietnam recorded six new imported COVID-19 cases, including five Vietnamese citizens and an Indian expert, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 5, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.