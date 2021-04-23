Business Vietnamese aviation has huge room for expansion The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has invested heavily in airport infrastructure development as Vietnam’s aviation market boasts huge potential for expansion, according to an official from the corporation.

Travel Kien Giang rolls out measures to attract visitors The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has called on local travel companies to actively implement promotional programmes and plans to lure tourists now that COVID-19 has been largely brought under control.

Business Job market shows strong signs of recovery Vietnam’s job market showed strong signs of recovery in the first quarter of 2021, opening up various opportunities for workers, especially highly-skilled workers.

Business EVFTA offers chance to boost Vietnam - Poland agricultural trade: Experts Vietnam and Poland hold substantial potential for stepping up trade, especially in agricultural products and food, via the optimisation of incentives contained within the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), experts said at an online workshop held in HCM City on April 22.