Vietnam-United Arab Emirates cooperative ties
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 1 and 2. The visit was made at the invitation of the UAE Government.
VNA
