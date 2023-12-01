Politics Infographic Vietnam-Norway relations thrive In the more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations (1971-2023), Vietnam - Norway relations have thrived in a host of different fields.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Denmark sound relations Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, bilateral relations between Vietnam and Denmark have grown increasingly profound and effective, especially since the two countries upgraded them to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership on November 1, 2023.

Politics Infographic Vietnam making proactive contributions to APEC Vietnam became an official member of APEC on November 15, 1998, an important milestone in the implementation of its foreign policy. Over the course of its 25 years as an APEC member, Vietnam has actively and proactively contributed to the forum, playing a vital role in promoting peace, stability, cooperation, and regional economic integration.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Mongolia traditional friendship thriving The amicable relationship between Vietnam and Mongolia, established by late President Ho Chi Minh, has witnessed significant progress and remarkable achievements across various domains.