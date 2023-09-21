Business PM meets US Treasury Secretary, leaders of economic groups Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in New York on September 20 (local time) to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and the US in economy and finance, and to share views on other issues of shared concern.

Business Infographic Vietnam ranks 2nd in attracting FDI in renewable energy Vietnam attracted foreign direct investment of 106.8 billion USD into its renewable energy sector during the 2015-2022 period, ranking it 2nd among developing economies around the world.

Business Petrol prices forecast to rise nearly 4% in upcoming adjustment: VPI The artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms of the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) under the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) forecast that the retail prices of petrol will rise by nearly 4% in the upcoming adjustment on September 21.

Business Vietnamese firms seek to boost trade ties with businesses in Thailand's northeastern region A conference to promote trade exchanges between businesses in the north-central region of Vietnam and those in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces in the northeastern region of Thailand was held in Thailand on September 18-20.