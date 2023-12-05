Travel Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park attracts over 660,000 visitors Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, a world natural heritage site in the central province of Quang Binh, has welcomed more than 662,000 visitors so far this year, rising over 6% from 2022, its management board reported.

Travel Hanoi named World’s Leading City Break Destination 2023 Hanoi has been honoured as the World’s Leading City Break Destination 2023 at the World Travel Awards presentation ceremony held recently in Dubai, the UAE, the municipal Tourism Department said on December 4.

Travel HCM City, northwestern provinces promote tourism development collaboration The People's Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and eight expanded northwestern provinces convened a tourism promotion conference in the southern economic hub on December 4, aiming to promote their culture and tourism domestically and internationally.

Travel Third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week opens The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week kicked off on December 4 with a range of tourism, sports and music activities, along with promotional programmes to stimulate shopping and travel demand across the southern economic hub.