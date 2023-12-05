Vietravel Airlines holds annual safety-quality conference
Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, convened its annual conference on safety and quality on December 5.
Addressing the event, the CEO of the carrier and head of its safety committee, Nguyen Minh Hai, underscored safety and quality as top priorities.
Ensuring absolute safety for passengers and the workforce is crucial to affirming Vietravel Airlines’ position and reputation, he stated.
Participants mulled over issues related to operation improvements, with outcomes of their discussion serving as input to devise an action plan for 2024.
Founded in late 2019, Vietravel Airlines ran the first commercial flight on January 25, 2021, becoming the first travel airline in Southeast Asia and the fifth commercial carrier in Vietnam. It is set to focus on operating commercial flights using modern narrow-body aircraft such as the Airbus A321/Boeing 737 or equivalent.
According to its General Director Vu Duc Bien, in the first half of 2023, the numbers of flights and passengers increased by 48% and 43% compared to the same period last year, respectively, with the occupancy rate of each flight being up to 80-85%. These are important premises for the carrier to thrive in the aviation sector.
The airline expanded its flight network to major cities such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon and Da Lat, and Bangkok (Thailand). It also operated charter flights to Daegu and Muan (the Republic of Korea), and Macau and Sanya (China)./.