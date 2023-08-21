Business Petrovietnam rolls out various growth solutions for H2 The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) will continue putting in place many measures concertedly to achieve its growth targets in the last six months of this year.

Business Bac Giang promotes e-government, digital transformation According to the Bac Giang provincial People’s Committee, from now to 2030, the province will focus on developing e-government and digital transformation.

Business 210 businesses eligible to export rice The Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the list of 210 businesses that are eligible to export rice.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau aims to promote sustainable industrial growth The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has focused on developing a synchronous, modern, environmentally friendly infrastructure system for local industrial parks, while carefully choosing investors to ensure its sustainable development.