Business Trading value on HNX up 16.5 percent in October Trading value on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) totalled 857 billion VND (36.8 million USD) per trading session in October, up 16.5 percent against last month.

Business Canadian businesses introduced to cooperation opportunities in Vietnam The Embassy of Vietnam in Canada on November 10 arranged a webinar on Vietnam and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), particularly chances for investment and export of home décor products.