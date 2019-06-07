At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) – The Vina Japan Shirogane Logistics Centre was inaugurated at Phu My 3 Industrial Park, the central province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, on June 7.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Long said the project is expected to contribute to developing local logistics services, seaport-based economy, trade and investment, as well as facilitating the flow of goods between countries in the region and the world.



The centre will also meet demand for cargo distribution, transportation and storage at Phu My 3 Industrial Park, as well as elsewhere in the province and adjacent localities.



General Director of Shirogane Transport Ltd Kaihoto Tetsuya said the project is a joint effort between the company and Thanh Binh Phu My JSC with a respective stake of 51 percent and 49 percent.



Construction on the centre began in July 2018 at a total cost of 5.4 million USD



Covering an area of 2.25ha, it will offer integrated logistics services, including transportation, warehouse, customs clearance and others once operational.-VNA