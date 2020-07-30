Business Only 1.29 percent of G-bonds sold at latest auction The State Treasury raised 116 billion VND (over 5.01 million USD), only 1.29 percent of the total G-bonds up for auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 29.

Business Squid, octopus exports bounce back in June Vietnam’s squid and octopus exports grew 6.5 percent to bring back over 48 million USD in June after a continuous decline in the three previous months.

Business Trade fair honors Vietnamese goods A trade fair honoring Vietnamese goods opened in Ho Chi Minh on July 29, attracting over 300 pavilions of 200 domestic enterprises from across the country.

Business Reference exchange revised down by 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on July 30, down 4 VND from the previous day.