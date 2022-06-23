Business Dong Nai enjoys trade surplus of nearly 3.5 billion USD in first six months The export turnover of southern Dong Nai province hit 13.3 billion USD during the first six months of this year, surging 13 percent over the same period last year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Business OUB maintains Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast at 6.5 percent The Singapore-based United Overseas Bank has maintained its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 6.5 percent and core inflation rate at 3.7 percent of core inflation rate in 2022, but predicted that inflation may reach 5 percent in 2023 due to multiple risks and challenges.

Business Vietnam, Australia promote trade, investment partnership The Australia-Vietnam Business Council (AVBC) held a conference in Sydney on June 23 to promote trade and investment partnerships through the strengthening of the Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy that was reached between the two countries in late 2021.

Business Vietnam, Thailand strengthen business connectivity Vietnam welcomes Thai enterprises and creates optimal conditions for them to invest in the areas of Thailand’s strengths and Vietnam’s potential, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan affirmed on June 23.