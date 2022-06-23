Vinh Phuc province seeks stronger links with Japanese localities, investors
A conference was held in Vinh Phuc on June 23 with a view to reinforcing the northern province’s cooperation with Japanese localities and investors.
Addressing nearly 700 delegates attending both online and offline from the two countries, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Hoang Thi Thuy Lan said Vinh Phuc always views Japanese localities and businesses as leading important partners.
Highlighting their long-standing and expanding cooperation, she said Vinh Phuc's official cooperative relations were set up with Japan’s Akita prefecture in March 2015, and Tochigi prefecture in December 2021, which have created important prerequisites for boosting bilateral partnerships in many areas.
By the end of May, the province had housed 435 FDI projects with combined capital of 7.33 billion USD from 20 countries and territories. With 59 projects worth 1.62 billion USD, Japan ranks third in terms of project number and value but has always been the best performer when it comes to capital disbursement, project effectiveness, and contributions to the local budget, according to the official.
Lan affirmed Vinh Phuc considers investors’ successes as its own, and that it always provides optimal conditions, exerts efforts to address difficulties facing Japanese enterprises, and welcomes Japanese firms coming to invest and do business in the province.
In his remarks, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will further help provinces and cities across the country, including Vinh Phuc, to boost connections in economy, trade, investment, science and technology with international partners, including Japan.
He expressed his hope that after the conference, Vinh Phuc will expand and intensify relations with Japanese partners, thus helping promote Vietnam - Japan ties.
Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio noted the two countries boast practical and strategic relations in all spheres, from politics and security, to economic, cultural and social affairs.
He called on Japanese enterprises to continue promoting images of Vinh Phuc so that more companies from his country will invest in the province, adding that the embassy will do its utmost to boost Japan - Vietnam relations, including between Japanese localities and businesses in Vinh Phuc.
At the event, the Vinh Phuc People’s Committee and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in investment promotions./.