Society Ha Nam collects over 6,000 blood units during Red Spring Festival As many as 6,077 blood units were donated in the northern province of Ha Nam during the Red Spring Festival from December 8, 2023 to March 17 this year.

Videos ‎Special trade fair uses bottles instead of cash You don’t need money to buy food, just bring some bottles or cans. That was the offer at a special trade fair held for the first time in Tay Ninh province that attracted crowds of residents and students and collected hundreds of kilos of bottles and cans.

Society Vietnamese, US universities seal training cooperation deal The Hanoi-based National Economic University (NEU) and the US’s Andrews University are set to team up in a four-year business administration bachelor’s programme.

Society Hanoi plans to develop a digital map for smart tourism The Hanoi Department of Tourism announced that it will focus on developing a digital mapping system for smart tourism in the city and digitalised data related to attractions and service facilities.