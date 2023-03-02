Politics Infographic Vietnam - Singapore Strategic Partnership Vietnam and Singapore share excellent bilateral relations, underpinned by the Strategic Partnership Agreement concluded in September 2013 during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Infographic Vietnam gains glorious revolutionary victories under Party leadership The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was born in February 1930 with the mission of leading the country. Under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam has gained a number of glorious revolutionary victories.

Politics Infographic Valuable lessons of the Paris Peace Accords Lessons drawn from the Paris Peace Accords negotiations, signing and implementation have maintained their values, even in the Party and the State’s foreign policy during the present cause of reform, national development and defence.