The volume of container cargo reached nearly 14 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 8 percent respectively over the same period last year.

The container cargo reached more than 1.7 million TEUs this month, a year-on-year increase of 7 percent.

Some seaport areas saw high growth in the volume of goods, such as Quang Tri Port with more than 73 percent increase, and Quang Ngai over 43 percent.

The seaport areas in Nam Dinh, Can Tho, Thanh Hoa, and Thai Binh also saw increases of between 20 percent and 32 percent over the same period last year./.

VNA