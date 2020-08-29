Volume of goods through seaports up 6 percent in eight months
Statistics from the Vietnam Maritime Administration showed that despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the total volume of goods through Vietnamese seaports reached nearly 485.3 million tonnes in the first eight months of this year, representing year-on-year growth of 6 percent.
The volume of container cargo reached nearly 14 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 8 percent respectively over the same period last year.
The container cargo reached more than 1.7 million TEUs this month, a year-on-year increase of 7 percent.
Some seaport areas saw high growth in the volume of goods, such as Quang Tri Port with more than 73 percent increase, and Quang Ngai over 43 percent.
The seaport areas in Nam Dinh, Can Tho, Thanh Hoa, and Thai Binh also saw increases of between 20 percent and 32 percent over the same period last year./.