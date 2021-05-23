Politics Infographic Determining the voting rights of voters under quarantine For voters who are under quarantine in residential areas implementing social isolation measures or are under lockdown but are not yet on the list of voters, the Election Team must review and make a list of these voters and send it to communal-level People’s Committees for addition to the list of voters in the new polling station where the quarantine area is located.

Politics Infographic Who is eligible to vote? Voters are those who have the right to vote. All Vietnamese citizens, who hold Vietnamese nationality, are aged from 18 and above and meet all conditions defined by law, have the right to vote.

Politics Infographic Studying, following President Ho Chi Minh’s example a regular task Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle has become a crucial, regular task of each Party committee and organisation, as well as each official and Party member, significantly contributing to Party building and rectification, according to a conclusion of the Politburo.