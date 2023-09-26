Vu Lan Festival is a major Buddhist holiday held annually on the 15th day of the 7th lunar month. In Vietnam, in addition to its religious meaning, the festival is a time for people show their respect and gratitude towards their parents.

On August 27, the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Hanoi held a solemn Vu Lan festival. Not only is the festival dedicated to parents, but it is also an occasion for people to pay tribute to war martyrs, who died for the national independence and territorial integrity.

At the festival, monks at the Academy and thousands of Buddhists recited Buddhist mantras to pray for those that have passed away.

Notably, Most Venerable Thich Thanh Dat, Chairman of the Science Council at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Hanoi delivered a speech about Vu Lan festival’s meaning at the event.

Participants also performed a lantern lighting ritual to show respect to their parents.

This year’s Vu Lan festival coincides with the 715th anniversary of Buddha-King Tran Nhan Tong making entrance to Nirvana in Buddhist language. Therefore, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Quang Ninh branch, held a ceremony to sanctify Buddha-King Tran Nhan Tong statue.

Apart from the Buddha-King Tran Nhan Tong statue, the making of a jade statue of Buddha Shakyamuni was also resumed. It is expected to be the world’s largest jade statue of the Buddha./.

