President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga (R) and Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Lopez Locsin in Hanoi on July 8 (Photo: VNA)

– President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga met with Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Lopez Locsin in Hanoi on July 8, stressing people-to-people diplomacy’s contribution to the countries’ ties.The VUFO President congratulated the Philippines on its achievements in national development and poverty reduction in recent years.She thanked the Philippine Government for supporting Vietnam’s candidacy for non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.She also thanked the country for facilitating the establishment of the Philippines-Vietnam Friendship Association, affirming that people-to-people diplomacy plays a crucial role in enhancing the two countries’ friendship.On this occasion, Nga also introduced outstanding activities of the Vietnam-Philippines and Philippines-Vietnam friendship associations in fostering the friendship, cooperation and people-to-people exchange between the nations.The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in June this year during a visit to the archipelago nation by leaders of the Vietnam-Philippines Friendship Association.For his part, Minister Locsin, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from July 8 to 9, highlighted that Vietnam and the Philippines have a close-knit friendship and share many cultural similarities. Meanwhile, many businesses of the two countries have formed strong partnerships, helping to promote bilateral trade.He affirmed that the Philippine Government will continue creating favourable conditions for people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.At the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral friendship and people-to-people cooperation, along with issues of common concern like climate change, environmental protection and population.They expressed their delight at the countries’ common attainments, including the cooperation and mutual support between the two peoples. -VNA