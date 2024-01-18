34-year-old Liu Peiguang is being investigated in a human trafficking case by public security authorities in Liaocheng city, China’s Shandong province (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The police of the southern province of Binh Duong, in coordination with Chinese police, on January 17 arrested a Chinese national on the international wanted list for human trafficking.

34-year-old Liu Peiguang is being investigated in a human trafficking case by public security authorities in Liaocheng city, China’s Shandong province.



Investigation results showed that from June 2016 to March 2019, Liu Peiguang and his accomplices won the trust of 13 Vietnamese women with promises to help them find jobs or introduce them to wealthy Chinese men and arranged for these women to enter China illegally. Liu then sold the victims for 100,000 – 150,000 CNY (13,973-20,960 USD) each, earning a profit of 1.5 million CNY.



After the case was discovered by Chinese police, he fled to Vietnam and worked at a company in Tan Uyen city, Binh Duong province.



The Binh Duong police has transferred Liu to the police of Liaocheng in accordance with the law./.