World India’s trade deficit with ASEAN widens India's trade deficit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has more than doubled since the implementation of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) in 2010.

Culture - Sports ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition 2024 to promote friendship The Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will collaborate with relevant agencies to organise the ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition 2024.

ASEAN Malaysia issues heatwave alert for 14 areas The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued hot weather warnings for 14 areas across the country, particularly in the states of Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Sarawak and Sabah.