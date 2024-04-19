Warming waters in Thailand wreaks havoc on marine life
The warming waters of the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are negatively affecting marine life, leaving dugongs desperate for food, according to Thai scientists.
Described as “steamed” grass, the disappearance of seagrass which serves as the primary diet of these gentle mammals, is pushing them out of their natural habitats.
According to Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, vice dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Thailand’s Kasetsart University, the rise in sea temperatures is causing a catastrophic decline in seagrass population.
A recent study by marine experts reveals that areas like the Andaman Sea, particularly off Trang, Krabi, and parts of Satun, are witnessing an alarming reduction in seagrass due to global warming.
Even regions like Phang Nga and Trat provinces are not spared from this crisis, though some areas in the Gulf, from Prachuap Khiri Khan to Pattani, still hold healthy seagrass beds.
Dr Thon explained that as sea temperatures soar, the phenomenon of steamed grass – previously unseen in Thailand – occurs, leading to dire consequences for dugongs. These marine mammals are now scattering in search of new feeding grounds abundant with seagrass, such as those around Phuket./.