World India’s trade deficit with ASEAN widens India's trade deficit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has more than doubled since the implementation of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) in 2010.

World Malaysia to cut down on petrol subsidies this year Malaysian Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has announced that the country will reduce petrol subsidies this year to reduce its fiscal deficit.

World El Nino thins the only glacier in Indonesia: BMKG Global warming has played a key role in gradually thinning the glaciers atop Puncak Jaya, Papua, Indonesia, some of the few remaining tropical glaciers in the world, according to Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG).

World Thailand welcomes over 10 mln foreign arrivals so far this year More than 10 million foreign tourists have visited Thailand so far this year, bringing in more than 500 billion THB (13.5 billion USD), the country’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has reported.