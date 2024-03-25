Environment Magnitude 4.0 earthquake reported in Hanoi’s outlying district An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 occurred in Hanoi’s outlying district of My Duc on March 25 morning, said the Institute of Geophysics (IGP) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Environment Vietnam saves 428,000 kwh of electricity during Earth Hour 2024 Vietnam saved a total of 428,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to approximately 858.9 million VND (34,675 USD) by switching off the light for one hour on March 23 in response to the Earth Hour 2024, the National Load Dispatch Centre (EVNNLDC) has revealed.

Environment Vietnam receives 51.5 million USD in carbon credits from WB Vietnam has received a 51.5 million USD payment for verified emissions reductions - commonly referred to as carbon credits - for reducing deforestation and forest degradation (REDD+) and for enhancing carbon stored in forests through reforestation and afforestation, according to the World Bank (WB)'s press release this week.

Environment Ministry calls for actions towards green economy, sustainable future Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh has urged all units involved to take concrete activities and collaborate in climate action, aiming for a green, circular economy and a sustainable future.