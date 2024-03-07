Workers collect waste at Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Management Board of Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh and waste collectors are pushing the collection of waste, particularly styrofoam buoys, on the sea.



Styrofoam debris has been seen floating in Ha Long Bay after illegal aquaculture cages were dismantled last year.



To tackle the pollution, the management board launched a campaign between March 24 and April 28, 2023, to collect the waste.

However, due to the huge volume of waste that tourism and aquacultural production discharge to the bay, the collection faces difficulties.

Le Minh Tan, deputy head of the management board, said that it’s responsible for waste collection and treatment in the bay’s core area. Quang Ninh Trees and Works Joint Stock Company is hired to collect waste there. For coastal areas, Ha Long city, coastal districts and townships are responsible for collecting and treating waste.



Tan said that a key long-term solution is to control the waste sources. Therefore, the management board will further coordinate with relevant parties to review and deal with the waste sources.

Aquacultural production establishments are urged to use eco friendly materials instead of styrofoam buoys.



Located in the northeast of Vietnam, the bay has attracted visitors from far and wide as it is home to over 1,600 limestone islands covered in tropical trees. Most of the islands are uninhabited and unaffected by humans.



It was named one of the most beautiful places in the world to add to any traveller’s bucket list in 2022, according to Canadian travel publication The Travel./.