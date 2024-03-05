Travel Quang Ninh leverages traditional culture for tourism expansion The northern border province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, plans to promote traditional cultural tourism in order to attract more tourists.

Travel Infographic Two Vietnamese hotels achieve 5-star status Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai both earned 5 stars in the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 awards. Vietnam now ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in the number of 5-star hotels, following Indonesia (4), Singapore (4), and Thailand (3).

Videos Hoi An - Creative city from heritage Famous for its heritage, the city of Hoi An is now recognised as part of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, with outstanding creative fields including handicrafts and folk art.

Travel Clipper Round World Yacht Race’s sailing teams leaves Quang Ninh, starting 8th leg All sailing teams competing in the 2023-2024 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race in 2023-2024 left Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on March 2, officially setting sail for the 5th leg to Jiuzhou Port (Zhuhai city in China’s Guangdong province).