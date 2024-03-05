Drone light show to be performed over Ha Long Bay this summer
UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Ha Long Carnival 2024 will be a highlight among 186 tourism promotion programmes and events to be held in the northern province of Quang Ninh this year, during which a drone light show will be performed over UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay for the first time.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, the Ha Long Carnival is slated for the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays at the Ocean Park in Bai Chay ward of Ha Long city, bringing together thousands of domestic and foreign artists.
First held in 2007, the annual event, set to promote the values of the world natural heritage of Ha Long Bay, has offered a familiar and favourite venue to both local residents and tourists.
This year’s festival should promote the values of the Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son, Kiep Bac heritage complex, whose dossier has been submitted to UNESCO to seek the world heritage tittle, as well as the typical values of Quang Ninh, the committee said.
The committee noted that there will be nearly 50 cultural, sport and tourism programmes and events at provincial, national and international levels in the province in the second quarter of this year.
Such activities are expected to help Quang Ninh fulfill its yearly target of luring at least 17 million tourists, including 3 million international visitors, and earning 39.1 trillion VND (1.5 billion USD) from the tourism sector.
Ha Long Bay was recognised as the world natural heritage site by UNESCO twice, in 1994 for its globally outstanding aesthetic values and in 2000 for its geological - geomorphological values.
The recognised area covers 434 sq.km and consists of 775 limestone islets of all sizes – one of the core factors of the heritage’s values./.