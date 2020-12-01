Society Romania’s National Day celebrated in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on December 1 hosted a get-together to mark the 102nd National Day of Romania (December 1, 1918 – 2020).

Society PM orders strict punishment for violations of COVID-19 prevention rules Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested strict punishment for violations of COVID-19 prevention rules committed by individuals and organisations, which had resulted in infections in the community recently.

Society Full-package flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home Vietnamese citizens living in Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Taiwan (China) can register for self-paid charter flights home from December 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021.

Society Hanoi to host fair featuring specialties of mountainous localities A fair featuring specialties from mountainous localities will be a highlight of activities taking place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi in December to commemorate the new year of 2021, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism announced on December 1.