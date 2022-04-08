Wet market 4.0 model launched in Da Nang
Traders at wet markets in the central city of Da Nang are now able to go cashless as they can use e-wallet mobile app Viettel Money under a 4.0 wet market model introduced on April 8.
A Viettel staff instructs buyers to use QR code to pay at a wet market. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – Traders at wet markets in the central city of Da Nang are now able to go cashless as they can use e-wallet mobile app Viettel Money under a 4.0 wet market model introduced on April 8.
The new model was launched by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and the Da Nang branch of military-run telecom group Viettel, aiming to accelerate digital transformation and use of the non-cash payment method at the city’s wet markets and provide more opportunities for local residents to experience modern payment services.
Owners of over 1,000 stalls at Da Nang’s three major wet markets – Con, Han and Dong Da – have been provided with a QR code enabling users to make online payments through access with 37 banks and Viettel Money.
As payments now only require scanning of the QR code, with no cash nor changes involved, they become very fast and convenient, said Khuc Thi Hien Khuyen, who runs a stall selling “gio” and “cha” (Vietnamese pork sausages) at Con Market. For every 10 buyers, 7 – 8 will scan to pay, she added.
Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Huu Hanh said the model will be scaled up at other wet markets citywide as a way to promote cashless payments and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The vendors will also receive help to promote their products on e-commerce sites while Viettel will open a post office at wet markets to support goods’ shipments and delivery, he revealed./.