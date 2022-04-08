Business US Ambassador visits Vinamilk’s factory in Can Tho US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper visited a factory of Vietnam’s largest dairy producer Vinamilk in Can Tho on April 8 during his trip to the Mekong Delta city.

Business Punctuality of Vietnamese airlines reaches 95.5 percent in Q1 The overall punctuality of the local aviation industry was 95.5 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to statistics from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Second Vietnam Card Day to kick off in mid-April The second Vietnam Card Day is set to take place at Hanoi’s Bach Khoa Stadium between April 16 and 17 with the theme of Tu tin mo loi (Leading the way).

Business Vietnam-Canada Investment Forum opens up cooperation opportunities The Vietnam-Canada Investment Forum was held online on April 7 (Canada time), offering a good opportunity for the Southeast Asian nation to promote and attract investment, and to intensify the supply chain between the two sides at a time when both economies are showing signs of good recovery.