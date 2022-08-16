A wind power project in Quang Tri (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – With the launch of 17 wind power plants in late 2021, power production in the central province of Quang Tri has soared by nearly 95 percent since early this year, driving local industrial production growth by over 10 percent annually.



The province now has 19 wind power plants with a total capacity of over 671 MW, generating jobs for nearly 500 local workers.



It is estimated that 1MW of wind power will contribute 600-800 million VND (26,000 – 34,000 USD) each year to the local budget. Meanwhile, it will also have less impact on the environment.



Out of 12 wind power projects underway, 3-5 are expected to be completed and operational in late 2022. The province has also proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade add 53 projects to the planning.



Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ha Sy Dong said attracting investment to wind power development is now the top priority to turn Quang Tri into a power hub in the central region by 2030.



The province is now home to 19 wind, three solar and 11 hydropower projects offering commercial electricity with a total capacity of more than 965 MW./.